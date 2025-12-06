Ira’s Substack
Trump Accounts: Giving Milk to Babies
Winston Churchill switched parties twice in his career:
Dec 6
Ira S. Moss
7
2
1
It’s Not Just the Economy, Stupid
According to polling by The Economist, Trump has lost the bump he got from Independents and youth and minorities in '24.
Dec 2
Ira S. Moss
4
November 2025
Sarah Beckstrom: Saving America
A good friend said yesterday that the young National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot and killed in D.C.
Nov 29
Ira S. Moss
20
4
The New Forgotten Man and Woman
The Old Forgotten Man and Woman were the people JD Vance grew up with: People in Ohio, West Virginia, Appalachia, and the Rust Belt.
Nov 27
Ira S. Moss
2
2
Democrat Boomerangs and Grenades
It's early yet, but it looks like the Epstein Files are a Big Boomerang for the Democrats.
Nov 26
Ira S. Moss
4
1
Why Trump is Right and the Left is Wrong: Combatting the Lie of TDS
TDS is, if nothing else, an overreaction (often a calculated, very deliberate overreaction ) to a Single Man.
Nov 24
Ira S. Moss
4
Wokeism and The Tea Party: A Superficial Parallel
Occasionally, but not often, you will hear from the chattering classes a mention of the similarity between Woke Progressivism and The Tea Party.
Nov 22
Ira S. Moss
2
The New Ethos of Mendacity and the Clown Show
The World of Politics has never been known as a Garden of Eden of Truth and Integrity.
Nov 20
Ira S. Moss
4
1
A Little Success is a Dangerous Thing
Dems are in danger of repeating the mistake they made when they didn't lose as many House and Senate seats as expected in 2022.
Nov 15
Ira S. Moss
4
Balkanization and The Big Picture: A Warning to MAGA/Trump Professionals
Any Successful Party or Movement is a Coalition.
Nov 14
Ira S. Moss
5
2
Knowing and Believing
You have to know the truth to believe the truth.
Nov 7
Ira S. Moss
14
1
1
Too Many Frenchmen and Democrats
My Dad used to say with his subtle British humor:
Nov 5
Ira S. Moss
5
2
