November 2025

Sarah Beckstrom: Saving America
A good friend said yesterday that the young National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot and killed in D.C.
  
Ira S. Moss
The New Forgotten Man and Woman
The Old Forgotten Man and Woman were the people JD Vance grew up with: People in Ohio, West Virginia, Appalachia, and the Rust Belt.
  
Ira S. Moss
Democrat Boomerangs and Grenades
It's early yet, but it looks like the Epstein Files are a Big Boomerang for the Democrats.
  
Ira S. Moss
Why Trump is Right and the Left is Wrong: Combatting the Lie of TDS
TDS is, if nothing else, an overreaction (often a calculated, very deliberate overreaction ) to a Single Man.
  
Ira S. Moss
Wokeism and The Tea Party: A Superficial Parallel
Occasionally, but not often, you will hear from the chattering classes a mention of the similarity between Woke Progressivism and The Tea Party.
  
Ira S. Moss
The New Ethos of Mendacity and the Clown Show
The World of Politics has never been known as a Garden of Eden of Truth and Integrity.
  
Ira S. Moss
A Little Success is a Dangerous Thing
Dems are in danger of repeating the mistake they made when they didn't lose as many House and Senate seats as expected in 2022.
  
Ira S. Moss
Balkanization and The Big Picture: A Warning to MAGA/Trump Professionals
Any Successful Party or Movement is a Coalition.
  
Ira S. Moss
Knowing and Believing
You have to know the truth to believe the truth.
  
Ira S. Moss
Too Many Frenchmen and Democrats
My Dad used to say with his subtle British humor:
  
Ira S. Moss
