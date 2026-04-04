The Iran War (or Military Incursion or Whatever) was eminently predictable.

In fact, I predicted it 2 essays ago.

The conduct of the War/Incursion/Whatever was also predictable, and, yes, I predicted it (you guessed it) 2 essays ago.

It would, I said, be short--a couple of weeks, a month, 2 months.

It would not be--eye roll--a Forever War.

Why not?

Because Trump is Far Too Smart to get himself credibly accused of a Forever War.

I say "credibly", because a Forever War is precisely--and yet ludicrously--what Democrats and their Media and the rest of the Left is accusing him of.

Ludicrously, because:

First, it's lasted about 10 minutes so far. OK: we're on the 5th week. Last I checked: Forever is longer than 5 weeks.

Second, Everyone has said Forever that the Iranian Regime sucks and needs to go--starting with its nuclear and ballistic missile program, and continuing on to its terroristic behavior in the World, and further to its tyrannical and murderous treatment of its own people.

Only since Trump began Epic Fury have the Democrats, their Media, and the rest of the Left begun to say:

Mais non! The Iranian government deserves none of this! Pas du tout! They are a sovereign entity that deserves autonomy and respect. They are as Pure as The Driven Snow and deserve all the Protections of International Law and The United Nations. How dare the US interfere in its internal affairs?

Of course, they haven't said EXACTLY this.

They are not Suicidally Stupid.

But they have implied it.

They have certainly said that Epic Fury is wrong.

But what then would have been Right?

More Negotiations?

Really?

Does Anyone trust the Iranian Regime to bargain in Good Faith and Keep Its Word?

If ever there were a Rhetorical Question....

The Protestations of the Democrats, their Media, and the Rest of the Left, therefore, are Nonsensical. They are a blatant repudiation of Reality.

They do this because they must think they can get away with it. They must think enough Americans are too ignorant and dumb to get it.

That's the bet they've made.

They make this Kind of Bet all the time.

It is insulting and tiresome.

Unfortunately it is easy and effective.

There are always plenty of ignorant and lazy thinkers to buy this kind of crapola.

The latest crapola is the Birthright Citizenship case.

Is there anything Stupider than making anyone born in the USA in the contemporary era (say, post 1960) automatically a citizen?

If your answer to this is anything other than a Resounding "Non!" (er, "No!"), then you're either a Fool or a Liar.

You may or may not have listened to the Oral Arguments in front of the Supreme Court on this case.

If you did: Kudos to you.

Especially if you're not a lawyer, or at least a law school graduate.

The stuff was pretty dense.

In more ways than one.

To wit:

Ketanji Jackson seemed to think that if a Japanese police officer could arrest you (an American tourist) for a crime in Tokyo, then anyone born in the United States, including (presumably) offspring of tourists, not to mention illegal immigrants, is a US citizen.

That may not be entirely fair to her argument, but it's not entirely unfair.

But I don't want to single her out.

The bottom line is that Birth Right Citizenship for children of illegal immigrants is an Absurdity on its Face. A Prima Facie Absurdity, if you will.

There's no way a Sane person operating in Good Faith (the Good of the Nation) could support it. Thus, there is no way it could have been intended under the 14th Amendment, the Constitutional provision at issue.

That should be enough to resolve the subtance of the issue.

Unfortunately, an Executive Order is not the conventional, and probably not legal, means to make this explicit. It should be done by an Act of Congress. The problem is that half of Congress is Crazy.

Some think that an Amendment to the 14th Amendment is required. That has even less chance of being accomplished, due to rampant Craziness in the Land.

Remember Pogo?:

We have met the Enemy, and he is us.

At least half of us, anyway.