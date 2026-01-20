When I was a senior in college (1977/78), I had an idea for a Teaching Corps for the Nation, in which college grads would contribute a year or two to help educate high school students around the country.

My classmates (very smart people) said it would never work, due to state mandates and teachers unions.

Around the same time, I had an idea for private taxis around the country. The objections were similar.

A few years later, Wendy Kopp, a student from Princeton, founded Teach for America.

About 15 years ago, Uber and Lyft became A Thing. Indeed, 2 Things.

In those cases, I failed as an Optimist.

In others, I failed as a Pessimist.

When Google was launched, I tried a search. The results were comically terrible.

I concluded Google would never work.

When Starbucks came on the scene, I predicted colossal failure. My objection was simple: Who can't make a cup of coffee?

Likewise FedEx when the Fax Machine arrived: who is going to pay 13 (or 15 or 20) bucks to overnight a letter when they can just fax it?

When my objection met the ear of Fred Smith, Fed Ex founder (God rest his soul), through a mutual friend, he said: Tell Ira we now make most of our money delivering packages. This I did not know.

Going back, I thought Microsoft would never make it. Why? Because I spent my teenage years in Japan (another story for another time), and I was certain that Sony would take anything Microsoft did and make it better.

More recently, I also predicted that Texting on a phone would never amount to anything.

What's the point, other than you shouldn't take investment or business advice from Yours Truly?

The point is:

It takes a hell of a lot more than Just A Good Idea to Do Something Great.

Take Elon Musk.

Take Donald Trump.

See what they've accomplished. But maybe more importantly:

See how they did it.

Expanding not just The Possible, but Our View of The Possible. Then they added uncommon determination and focus--and commitment: of time, energy, and resources.

Look at the Internet, especially Version 2: the Social Media explosion. Look at AI.

The Investments in these Innovative Revolutions have been Enormous: Astronomical, in fact.

It turns out that a Great Idea and 50 Cents won't even buy you a Cup of Coffee any more: certainly not a Starbucks one.

Being Brilliant is not the Hardest Part. The Hardest Part is the Courage, Hard Work, and Perseverance behind the Brilliance.

You need Guts. A Lot of Guts.

Elon Musk is going all out on energy, space, global communications, AI--and, lately, Politics.

Donald Trump has been going All Out on Politics for the past 10 years.

Overseeing an Immigrant Exodus that has returned 2.5 million illegals (removed and self-deported), Tariffs that have recalibrated International Trade and saved and earned the US Trillions of Dollars (realized and projected), Peace Overtures that have already saved thousands of lives and may end up saving millions, pacifying major US cities, raising wages and lowering taxes and inflation for all Americans:

This is Major League Stuff.

In fact, it is Once in a Century Stuff.

These are Big Ideas with Big Guts and Big Commitment behind them.

The Japanese call it "Konjo".

50 Cents won't get it.

You need Konjo.

That's why Trump bombed Iran's nuclear facilities in a brilliant strike.

And captured Maduro in an equally brilliant incursion.

And that's why Trump is insisting on controlling Greenland.

He knows it's critical against Russia and China.

A lot of people are saying it can't--and shouldn't--be done.

I'm betting it will be.

As I'm betting that Trump will ensure that the Iranian regime will be toppled sometime in the next few months--or at least before he leaves office.

I learned my lesson a long time ago: Don't bet against people with Great Ideas and Great Konjo.