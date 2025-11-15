Dems are in danger of repeating the mistake they made when they didn't lose as many House and Senate seats as expected in 2022.

A little bit of success (or less failure than expected) is a dangerous thing.

You begin to think you're better than you are.

You begin to think you're on the right track.

So you double down.

And if you were the Dems in 2022, you headed down a Disastrous Road, smack into a Catastrophic Defeat in 2024.

With their recent wins in NYC, NJ, and Virginia, they seem to think they're on some sort of Blue Wave.

Good luck with that.

Bernie is talking about repeating Z Man's (I just coined that!) mayoral victory for Democratic Socialism ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!!! (Trying to spell out Bernie's Tuba Voice.)

Yeah, Right.

That's gonna happen.

The mayor of your Average Small City and Town will be a Democratic Socialist. Let that sink in for a second.

There's no doubt the Dems are Feeling Their Oats.

It's not just the recent electoral wins. After all, those don't say much, if anything. Dem wins in Blue or Purple precincts is hardly earth-shattering. It's barely even news.

There's also the strange budding effectiveness for the Dems of the Affordability Issue.

When was the last time you heard ANYONE say Life in the Good Ol' USA (or Anywhere) is Affordable? Let alone Wonderfully Affordable?

Inflation under Trump is at very low single digits, right at what professional economists deem perfect. (Reminder: 0 is not perfect, because it means the economy is teetering on contraction, and the next stop is Recession, the dreaded R word.)

So, prices are generally stable: that's what Low Inflation gets you. The fact that Prices still feel uncomfortably high for many is because the Biden Regime (it felt like a Regime with a Titular Head) engineered a 26% rise in the Cost of Living in 4 years, most of it in 2, with prices of gas and other essentials much higher.

Prices never go down. If they did, it would be a sign of trouble-- the R word, or even the D word.

But if you're explaining this, you're on the defensive. Trump and Republicans need a succinct and positive Message on this. They have to demonstrate that they Get It and are Working On It. They don't need a Perfect Solution (there isn't one): just show the Voters it's a Top Priority and you are busy at work on it. The erstwhile Trump Warrior Peter Navarro made a great start on this just today.

There's also the inevitable blowback against the ICE, Border Patrol, and National Guard deployments across the country. Many voters want security, but they don't always Have the Stomach for it.

Tariffs are still a 4 letter word, or at least suspect, for many voters. Even, or especially, conservatives (particularly of the Wall Street type) hate them. This despite the fact that Trump is proving for those with eyes to see that Tariffs are tools of tradecraft that can get desired results in both domestic and foreign policy.

And then there's the Chaos: the Chaos caused, ironically, by the Left itself--which the Dems are happy to take advantage of.

It's a smaller version of the 2020 Riots.

The Left destroys--then blames Da Man (in this case, Trump) for the destruction.

Crude. But Effective.

When your house is being burned down, you're concerned about putting out the fire by any means necessary. You're not worrying about WHY it's burning down.

That's the Left in a nutshell: it wreaks havoc and blames the Status Quo for it.

Marxism 101: undermine, deconstruct, destroy. Then rebuild. Rebuild what? In fact, nothing. Just take power.

That's the Left.

And the Dems are happy to go along.

Because all they want at this point is to win elections. The cunning Ragin' Cajun James Carville said as much today.

Do you think they really are concerned with Affordability.?

Only insofar as that is an effective Talking Point.

Is that Cynical?

To which I would say: Isn't the opposite Naive?

Will Dems win on the Affordability issue? Only if Republicans are Defensive and don't take the Initiative. And, with Navarro and Trump himself and others, they are already On the Job. The Merits of the issue are on the R's side. As long as they seize the initiative, hammer the merits, and show they are working hard to increase Affordability, the R's win easily.

Dems should be careful to rely on this Issue.

As they should be careful with the Democratic Socialism Schtick. As Lincoln said: You can fool Some of the People All of the Time, All of the People Some of the Time, but you can't fool All of the People All of the Time.

And they should be careful with the Resistance Mentality and Attack Dog Tactics they've displayed for years and which backfired in 2024.

This includes Reliance on the Epstein Files, on which the Jury is Out. But if they're released and there's No There There, Dems will have not just have Egg on their Face--they will be grievously discredited.

You can win New York City and Blue States--maybe even the occasional Purple State--with the argument that Democratic Socialism will Increase Affordability for Americans and that Trump is an Authoritarian/Pedophile--but Good Luck with that in Normal America.