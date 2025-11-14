Any Successful Party or Movement is a Coalition.

It could not be otherwise.

That is, you could not succeed if you were not a Coalition of different, but sympathetic groups.

It always has been thus.

Likewise, MAGA is a coalition.

My Warning to MAGA and Trump supporters:

Don't Divide the Coalition.

Don't Balkanize it.

Don't Tear it Apart.

Don't Destroy it.

Put your disparate acts aside.

Get your Collective Act Together.

Sure, it's fine--even healthy--to have and express differences.

But:

In the Digital World, going off the reservation for eyeballs and ears is not helpful.

We--the royal We--understand the need or desire for attention. But professionals should exert self-discipline.

In the Practical Policy World, it may not be the best idea to cozy up to Trump Hating Outlets and Hang out MAGA's Dirty Laundry.

It's one thing to speak your mind in your Camp and to your Leader. It's another to Spew Nutty and even Dangerous Nonsense into the Blogosphere or Take Your Case into the Enemy Camp.

If these developments are occurring while the Erstwhile Leader is in Full Reign, what do we expect when he's Exited the Stage and his Lieutenants take over? No doubt, further division and disintegration of the Cause and The Movement.

How do we keep Trumpism intact?

The answer is simple. It merely requires some discipline and wisdom:

Focus on the Big Picture.

And what is that?

Trumpism has always been about a handful of things:

Secure Borders and Low Legal Immigration

Low Taxes and Regulation

Drill, Baby, Drill

Low Crime

Tariffs

America First

Police the World as Necessary, but no Boots on the Ground and no Nation Building

Make Allies Pay Their Way

All of These are aimed at Prosperity and Peace at Home, with everyone benefitting: a Rising Tide Lifts All Boats. Including, of course, the Forgotten Man.

And, not incidentally, these keep the World Saner and Calmer.

Stick to these issues.

Don't Burn Your Wheels about Epstein or Israel or H-1B Visas.

Affordability is an important issue--and lately it has been co-opted by the Left.

That's because life doesn't feel as affordable as it should.

By the way, when has it ever?

But that's not Trump's Fault. That's Biden's fault. Biden ran prices up. A lot. Inflation now is Near Ideal: as close to 0 as is safe. (You don't want 0 Inflation, as that risks Recession, which is no good for anyone, especially the Average Joe or Jane.) We are still digesting the high prices of the Biden years. It will take some time to get rid of the Indigestion.

In the meantime, going back to Democrat policies would of course just make things worse: Much Worse. I'll leave it to your imagination as to what's worse than Indigestion.

The MAGA Coalition has to work on promoting and refining that Message: that Trump has done wonders and things are still getting better.

Trump himself knows this. And with his usual instincts for what's required, what the People want, what's Politically Important, he's been the first to jump on the Issue and exhorted Republicans to Send that Message.

He needs the MAGA World to work together: on this issue and on the rest.

Don't squabble. Don't get distracted. Don't give comfort to the Political Enemy.

Focus on the Big Picture.