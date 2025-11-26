It's early yet, but it looks like the Epstein Files are a Big Boomerang for the Democrats.

So far, 2 Democrats have been brought low--if not entirely down--and one, House Speaker Jeffries himself--has been embarrassed.

Meanwhile, there's nothing new on Trump-- which means there's nothing at all, so far.

And no Republicans have been implicated.

Again, it's early yet.

But I'm reminded of the hapless lawyer in My Cousin Vinnie when he questions an eye witness as to how he can make a positive ID without his "necessary prescription eye glasses," and the witness says:

"They're reading glasses."

The lawyer looks at the witness sternly and says:

"No more questions!"

It might be best for Dems to ask no more questions about Jeffrey Epstein.

Then there's the infinitely stupid and irresponsible video by several Dem Congress men and women telling the military they don't have to obey illegal orders.

That's not a Boomerang. That's tossing a Live Grenade into a Closet and Jumping In after it.

Trump's response to it was Quintessential Trump:

Sedition is Punishable by Death!

Laugh out Loud!!

First of all, that's a true statement.

Second, it is Very Arguable that the Video was Seditious.

The Video Dems' defense is that they were not encouraging disobedience, just restating the law.

Good luck with that.

If this got to Court, an Objective Judge would say: Seriously? You're going with THAT?

You went on TV (or online) to "state the Law"?

How "judicious" of you.

As they say in legal slang: It wouldn't pass the Laugh Test.

I'm pretty sure the Video Dems, especially Senator Kelly, who has the most to lose because he can be court-martialled as retired military, did not do the math on this all the way through.

I'm sure they thought it was cute. And would get them some attention and cred. And because they made no direct accusation of an illegal order and no direct exhortation to disobey a specific order, I'm sure they thought they were covered.

It's easy to forget that a Grand Jury (or Military Trubunal) can indict a Ham Sandwich.

They also forgot that it was asking too much of the Pentagon and Trump to ignore it. Insubordination in High Places is a Big Deal. Never mind Sedition.

This might not end in Prosecution or a Court Martial.

It might not even get a Vote of Censure in Congress, though I believe it deserves at least that.

But there is no Love Lost between the Video Dems and Secretary of War Hegseth--and of course President Trump.

And so far the Video Dems have been defiant and have doubled down.

This will no doubt have the effect of angering Hegseth and Trump.

And they may decide that an Example Needs to be Set.

A Trial or Court Martial, especially, would be fascinating. It's impossible to predict what would happen: one can see it going either way.

There would be the Big Charge of Sedition, but no doubt Smaller Ones as well: Insubordination, perhaps, and Conduct Unbecoming.

Even if the Government lost on the Big Charges, it could well win on the Small Ones: a Jury might see that as a Just Compromise.

In that case, both Sides would declare Victory, but I think Trump and Hegseth would have the Better Claim.