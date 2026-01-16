When Joe Biden began his term with the observation that all of his administration's decisions would be run through the lens of "Equity," I thought he had to be kidding.

"Equity" shortly became "DEI": Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Same Difference. Just a little more Ideologically Explicit.

There's no question that Initiative was a disaster. Though Dead-Enders will be happy to dispute this Obvious Truth.

As there's no question such Initiatives have always failed and will always fail.

We've known that since at least Mao's "Great Leap Forward."

I remember being shocked that Biden would not just mention Equity, but make it the North Star in his administration.

To use a cliche, it was such an un-American concept.

Recently, the new mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, used a similarly un-American idea: Collectivism. Warm Collectivism, in fact.

This is more of the same kind of Insanity.

If this stuff is so Insane, why are Democrat Presidents and New York Mayors trafficking in it?

Because it appeals to a vocal and influential Minority of Voters and to an Effete Media and, even more unfortunately, to Tens of Millions of Ill-informed, Credulous Voters.

When Common Sense and Experience are replaced with fuzzy notions of Equity and Warm Collectivism, you know you're in trouble. Specifically, you know your City and your Country are in trouble.

They are being run by Adolescents.

By the kind of Adolescent who is in awe of Mao's Little Red Book; or of posters of Che Guevara and Vladimir Lenin.

By those who are seduced by the fatuous line: To each according to his need; from each according to his ability.

Or just those (most, after all, have never heard of Mao, let alone his Book, and have no clue who Guevara or even Lenin is) who think all the necessities of life should be free for everyone--that food and shelter and happiness are human rights.

Democrats love these Voters.

Not just because Dems are happy to sell this Pablum to them.

But because such Voters are so Gullible and Uncanny.

Not only will they fall for the Equity and Collectivist and Free Everything Promises.

But they don't know enough to know that such Promises are Impossible Puffery: that they can never be delivered--they can't be even close to being delivered.

And they don't know that the prescriptions provided by the Bidens and Mamdanis of the World are Vague and Vapid: and have no chance of achieving their Promised Aims.

They are as Gullible as 9th grade students who think their Class President will be able to shorten the School Week to 4 Days or make Homework Optional.

Somewhere along the line the Democrat Party became the Stupid Party--and there were enough Stupid Voters to get Biden and Mamdani elected.

But this kind of Stupidity can't last forever.

It is self-correcting.

Biden was gone when enough people realized how Empty and Vapid (and, yes, Stupid) his Administration was.

Mamdani's fate is in his own hands. In the sense that he has 2 choices:

He can either do what he says he's going to do and fail--but say he's succeeded.

Or not do what he says he's going to do and succeed (insofar as what appears to be an inexperienced politician who has no prior achievements to his credit can be expected to succeed)--while saying he succeeded.

If I were he, I would go with the latter.

It would be a neat trick.

He'd be governing like a Centrist, while saying he's governing like a Socialist.

Are the People Gullible (and Stupid) Enough to Buy It?

Why, certainly.