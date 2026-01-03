Donald Trump began 2025 with DOGE.

He began 2026 with MADURO.

Those caps are not gratuitous.

They emphasize my point.

That Trump began each year with a Bang--in the latter case, quite literally.

In fact, the Maduro Capture was scheduled for the last day of 2025, but was delayed by weather.

Liberation Day (the Levy of Worldwide Tariffs) was April 2.

And the bombing of Iran's nuclear reactors (Midnight Hammer) occurred in June--halfway through the year.

ICE Raids began Day 1 and are continuing apace and unabated.

The National Guard has been deposited in a number of major cities: all Blue.

The Upshot of all this is that Trump has governed in the first year of his second term as a Force of Nature.

And he shows no signs of stopping.

In fact it looks certain that he won't stop.

Robert Dole--a smart, decent, practical (and funny) politician, if ever there was one--said that Politics is the Art of the Possible.

Indeed.

A good politician, who is a good man or woman, tries to do what is Possible for the good of his or her Constituents.

For all our lives (certainly mine), we have been told that What is Possible is Quite Limited.

It is a hard lesson for a Child (or Anyone) to learn.

Indeed, we spend much of our lives (at least I do) mentally balancing our aspirations with what we know of our abilities and the constraints imposed by the World.

Often, by the way, we are wrong about both: our abilities and the world's constraints. We over- or under- estimate one or the other, or both.

That is a big part of the Challenge of Life.

That brings us back to Trump. (Amazing how everything these days seems to begin and end with Trump.)

Trump has redefined What is Possible.

He has Expanded the Art of the Possible.

Just consider the Contrast between Biden and Trump:

Biden: a man and President for whom, it seemed, Very Little was Possible.

He struggled to get on and off a stage, without falling, or without direction and support.

He didn't think anything could be done about the border--absent Comprehensive Immigration Reform (Code for Some Restrictions in Exchange for Amnesty.)

He obviously didn't think anything could be done about Ukraine--except Throwing Money at It.

In fact, that was his Answer (and Democrats' Typical Answer) to Everything: Just Throw Money at It.

Inflation? What Inflation?

OK, fine: Throw More Money at It. (You think I'm kidding? Consider: What was the Inflation Reduction Act other than throwing money at Inflation?)

It's breathtaking how Hapless (and Helpless) the Biden Administration seemed to be. And was.

Then Comes Trump.

And he's the Proverbial Force of Nature.

All of a Sudden: All Things Seem Possible.

Peace in the Mideast? Sure.

Peace around the World: Why not?

Lower gas prices? Check.

Inflation near Zero? Ditto.

Protect Critical American Industries with Tariffs? Absolutely.

Zero Border Crossings? You Got It.

Slash Waste and Fraud in the Federal Government? But Of Course.

Grab a South American Drug Trafficking Despot and bring him to New York to Stand Trial? Just sorry I couldn't get that done by the Close of Business in Year 1. Thanks for Spotting me 72 hours.

Yes, indeed:

Trump has expanded the Art of the Possible in Presidential Politics.

It is truly a Wonder to Behold.

Increasingly, it appears:

Mt. Rushmore awaits.

Maybe Trump will even rename it:

Mount Trump.

Anything is Possible.