According to polling by The Economist, Trump has lost the bump he got from Independents and youth and minorities in '24.

The Economy is the most important issue to 40% of Respondents. The next issue is Civil Rights at 13%.

The salience of the Economy has been rising steadily since COVID. The Economist blamed COVID and the Ukraine War, notably overlooking Biden's policies. (The Economist is nothing if not sly: they would respond that Biden's policies were a response to COVID and Ukraine.)

And no doubt the rise in concern about Civil Rights has to do with the tough measures Trump has taken against illegal immigration and urban crime.

As the saying goes: you can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.

I'm sure the average voter has no idea what Trump is really trying to do: structurally change trade through tariffs to strengthen the economy and national security, while ending wars and making the world safer for American business and security.

They seem to expect a Palpable rise in standard of living overnight.

And they don't seem to give Trump credit for improving it slighly already, and certainly not for laying the foundations for economic and national security in the future.

In retrospect, none of that is surprising. Most voters can't see past their last paycheck or their next one, and that is understandable.

Especially after the experience of the Biden and the COVID years.

People are tired of (their own) economic uncertainty and high prices.

And of course these are things that can't be dramatically changed quickly.

Inflation: sure. That can be brought down quickly (although it rarely is) and has been. But Inflation is the Rate of Increase of Prices--not Prices themselves.

Prices almost NEVER come down. In a growing economy, they shouldn't. In a good economy, wage increases outpace price increases. And that has happened in the past year.

But not to the point that the average voter (who lives paycheck to paycheck--consider that about 50% pay no net federal income taxes) can really FEEL the difference.

"Feels" is the issue, ultimately.

And how people Feel about prices is a matter of Tolerance. Prices Feel High when they rise too quickly, and people don't have the chance to get used to them.

An almost 10% rise in Prices in 1 year and 26% over 4 were too much for Americans under Biden.

And they still have not absorbed those increases mentally and emotionally, almost another year later.

Even though prices are, overall, a bit lower than a year ago, some quite a lot lower.

The Media, of course, hammers on this Discontent, and Inflames it.

In the meantime, Trump is working on The Big Picture: laying the foundation for a Strong and Peaceful America.

He knows the Average Joe and Jane don't fully understand or appreciate what he's doing.

DOGE and Tariffs and ICE and the National Guard and Blowing Up Venezuelan Drug Boats seem Chaotic, despite their Very Pointed Purposes.

None of this seems obviously relevant to their last Paycheck--or their next one.

And of course Trump will do everything he can to address those Paychecks, both in Substance and in Message.

But, aside from that, he's willing to take the risk of the Average Voter's discontent to Build a Stronger America--to Make America Great Again, if you will.

Trump is Way Smarter than his Opponents give him credit for--at least publicly.

He knows he has 3 more years to do What Needs to Be Done. After Doing it at Break Neck Speed for the last one.

If he can Leave the Foundation for a Stronger and Safer America going forward, he'll have succeeded on the Truly Important scale he has always intended.

When he says he wants to be on Mt. Rushmore, he's not joking.

And I suspect his Opponents know that: and are more than a little worried that he might Get There.