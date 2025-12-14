In college, I chose Poli Sci as my major, even though Literature was my favorite subject, because I figured I would always read great books on my own, so I might as well study something else for 4 years.

And I chose Political Philosophy, because Philosophy was my other love, and the Poli Sci department at my college was nationally famous.

As a result, my interests are more in the philosophy of politics, rather than in its mechanics.

Of course, there is plenty of linkage between the two.

But every once in a while, the particulars of politics become of overwhelming interest.

Take Jasmine Crockett running for the US Senate for Texas.

My first thought was:

What the Hell is She Doing?

My 2nd:

There's No Way on God's Green Earth (Never Mind In Hell) She Can Win.

Crockett is an Even Louder Marjorie Taylor Green— Just With Less Substance.

Then Eileen Higgins won the Mayorship of Miami.

The first Democrat Mayor in 30 years.

The last Republican Mayor won in 2021 by 67 points.

Yikes.

And Higgins didn't win in a Squeaker.

She won by 19 points. A Landslide.

Que paso??

What happened??

God knows. I don't.

Presumably a Backlash against Trump's Tough (Draconian?) Immigration Measures.

And Low Republican Turnout.

A Silver Lining, if that's what it is, is that Kamala Harris beat Trump in Miami by 1 point last November.

But Still.

So I decided to rethink my Dismissal of Crockett's Chances and take a Closer Look.

Crockett says she's running because the Senate is where Things Get Done.

It's where Supreme Court Justices get confirmed.

Where Presidents get Convicted after being Impeached.

I think that's about it. I was listening to her Go On about this, but you know how she talks: a 100 mph, Highly Accented, Rap-Like Patois, which is Hard to Follow.

Perhaps she hasn't heard the many Disillusioned Senators in the past 50 years (she's only 44) who retired from the Senate because they felt they were Getting Nothing Done.

And maybe she doesn't realize you can't say No to a Jurist just because you don't like his or her Politics. It's only been done once: Robert Bork in 1987. But Crockett was 6 years old then.

Crockett could be as Naive as I think she's pretending to be, but I doubt it. Rather, I think she's counting on the Naivete of her Potential Voters and the Willing Suspension of Disbelief of the Liberal Media, which is all she needs to Launch a Campaign.

Actually, there are some big and fairly obvious Clues as to Why she's doing What She's Doing.

The first is: her District has been gerrymandered. Which means she could lose reelection to the House.

The second is that Republicans are readying for a Civil War of a Primary. Incumbent MAGA-hesitant Cornyn is going up against MAGA-hero Paxton.

The conventional wisdom is that they'll bruise, batter, and bash each other: and weaken the winner in the General.

There's also the Backdrop of Several Young Progressives doing well this year around the Country: Zohran Mamdani has gotten Dems' Juices Flowing.

Crockett may think she's riding a Blue Wave.

In a General Election, it is theoretically possible Crockett could win.

But the overwhelming likelihood is that she won't.

Mike Johnson just said that (or effectively that) on National TV.

Every Professional Commentator says the same thing:

Theoretically possible, but almost certainly ain't happenin'.

So why is Crockett running?

She must know she'll probably lose.

But losing a Race doesn't mean Losing the Season. Or Losing the War.

If and When Crockett loses, she'll be able to claim She Fought the Good Fight.

But the risks she's taking, although no doubt calculated, are Huge.

She has already sacrificed the chances of the Democrats' best candidate and contender: Colin Allred.

He bowed out as soon as Crockett declared. He had the best chance of any Democrat of winning in the General Election. He came quite close last time.

But he Stood Aside Like a Good Soldier. I don't know if he did this in consultation with the DNC. But he must have consulted somebody.

The last guy standing, Crockett's primary opponent, almost certainly has the Better Chance of winning the General. But she may well be the likelier winner in the Primary.

In other words, Crockett seems willing to explode Dems' best chances of winning a US Senate Seat in Texas.

Is she enough of a Narcissist to do this?

Absolutely. Or at least: Almost Certainly So.

But maybe there's More to Her Thinking.

No matter the candidates, the R's are likely to win.

So perhaps Crockett is thinking: if we're likely to lose anyway, why shouldn't I run?

Why not indeed?

Because, she probably thinks, with my National Notoriety I have the Best Chance to do Something Productive with a Loss.

I may be rewarded by my Party for Fighting the Good Fight.

I will (hopefully) live to Fight Another Day.

Maybe I'll skip all of this difficult Retail Politics stuff and angle for a Big Appointment.

How about a VP nomination?

Don't laugh.

She's Black.

And a Woman.

And they chose Tim Walz last time.