One thing I've learned in my 65 years is that the Truth is almost always more Pedestrian than the Legend.

Take Jeffrey Epstein. It looks more and more like there's a lot less there than meets the eye. Tawdry, yes. Venal, certainly. But no Pedophile Ring; no Mossad Connection; not even a Real List.

Take Luigi Mangione, the Hearthrob CEO Killer. Not an Avenger for the Downtrodden; Just a spoiled kid with a God Complex.

Take the Ketamine Queen, the woman who sold Matthew Perry the Ketamine that killed him. (I just read a lengthy and very good article on this.) Not a criminal mastermind; just a Drug Pusher with Lipstick.

Take the middle-aged Portuguese National and former Brown University Physics PhD student who had a Grudge and shot up a Brown University classroom and an MIT professor. Not a Terrorist Agenda; Just a Grudge.

Take Trump Derangement Syndrome:

All of the Machinations at the Very Top of our Government against Trump are due to Laziness, Greed, Resentment, and Stupidity.

Laziness instead of Honest Work to Advance a Legitimate Agenda.

Greed for Power and the Spoils of Power.

Resentment of One Man with the Guts and Talent to Mobilize a Movement against the Fat, Lazy, and Careless Elites.

And the Stupidity to think All of This Would Actually Work.

But It's Early Yet.

Trumpism (MAGA, America First) Could Still Lose.

In fact, its War Against the Fat, Lazy Elites probably won't End--at least not Anytime Soon (the Foreseeable Future, as the Commentariat would Put It.)

Its Fortunes no doubt will Wax and Wane. They Waxed Magnificently in 2024 and To Date. They are entering Turbulent Waters about Now as we enter the Small Rapids before the Big Ones of the Midterms.

If the Democrats win the House, it will be interesting to see if they can avoid the Stupid Temptation to (Once Again) Impeach Trump.

I don't think they have the Common Sense and Discipline to Resist.

They will Almost Certainly Repeat the Stupidity.

And Off We Will Go Once Again.

Of course the Senate will Exonerate.

Boring. Predictable. Pedestrian.

There are only So Many Impeachments you can Put the Nation Through before it Yawns and Turns off the TV--or Stops Streaming and Scrolling.

Take the Thousand Criticisms of Trump:

They're like 1000 Island Dressing.

In the sense that:

To Mix a Metaphor, they don't add up to a Hill of Beans.

Ok, so Trump is Rude.

Who Cares? Or, as a Rude Person might say, Who Gives a Crap?

Really. Who does Care or Give a Crap? Really. As in:

In comparison to all the Other Real Stuff to Care (or Give a Crap) About?

I know there are smart Liberals and Democrats and even Progressives (smart Progressives are vastly outnumbered by their Woke Faction).

And these smart people understand what I'm saying.

They know that Trump's Rudeness is not the Point. Not the Real Point. Not the Point that makes any Real Difference to the Average American--or Any American.

They know it's 1000 Other Points: GDP, Taxes, Regulations, Safety (At Home and Abroad), Etc. In sum, the ability of Everyone to Live As Well As Possible.

They know that Communism is a Non-Starter.

As is any Socialism worthy of the Name.

Hint: If it Works and it's called Socialism, it Ain't Socialism.

At least not any kind that's Ever Been Tried.

Including whatever Zohran Mamdani is Doing or Will Do.

It Just Doesn't Work.

Now:

If you want to take What We're Doing Now (which is Free Enterprise Capitalism with a Welfare Net) and make the Welfare Net a bit bigger and higher, okay:

We can Talk about That.

And Argue About It.

But that ain't Socialism.

Socialism is Legendary. A Disastrous Legend.

Refining our System is Pedestrian-- but Effective.

Back to Trump's Rudeness:

The real reason we hear so much about Trump's Rudeness is because, although it makes no Real Difference, it can get People to vote against him.

People don't like Rudeness.

They don't like to be thought of as Rude.

Some would rather be taken in and over by a Polite Despot than a Rude Libertarian.

The Legend is that Trump is Hitler. A Fascist. A Threat to Democracy.

The Pedestrian Truth is that Trump is a Threat to Democrats and to the Sclerotic Deep State and the Go Along to Get Along Elites. And they fear and hate him for it.