Ira’s Substack

Ira’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hal's avatar
Hal
3d

Every day, the Dems violate my three rules for rational discourse: 1 the law of non-contradiction must be obeyed; 2 the meaning of words cannot be changed; 3 your assertions must match lived human experience.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ira S. Moss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture