My brothers once described me as the philosopher of the family.

And it's true that, with G. K. Chesterton, I believe the only things worth thinking about and discussing are the ones forbidden in polite society: religion and politics.

Over 65 years, I have developed some very firm ideas on these subjects.

As someone who values Wisdom highly, however, I also appreciate the necessity for self-questioning.

An obvious question is: How do you know you're right?

Another is: If you think others are wrong, can you find some worth in their ideas?

I'll leave the first for now: it would require something of a treatise, plus I'm really interested in the second at the moment.

I've been struck of late at how intellectually (and, though I hate to say it, morally) bankrupt the Left (the Democrat Party, specifically) seem to be.

I really do believe the Democrats have become the Dumb Party. And getting Dumber by the day.

(In my last essay, I mentioned that the Dems seem to be generating some "Green Shoots" that may augur something of a reversal of this Decline.)

Now, it's hard to believe that people who can get themselves elected to the House and Senate could really be Dumb.

But listen to Schumer and Jeffries. Listen to OAC and Jasmine Crockett. (If you can.)

Throw in just about Every Democrat Leader you see and hear on TV. If you have seen something of the real and intellectual world, you must think (as I do): What is wrong with these people?

Is it just TDS?

Is it because they can't think of anything else? Something more substantive? Something more related to Reality?

Or--and here's the Rub; actually the Nub of my question above--is there something wise or true or beneficial in what they're saying?

The fact that I have to ask this says a lot about what they're saying. My Leftist critics would say it says a lot about me: but nobody is better than the Dems at the verbal kids' game of "I Know You Are; But What Am I?"

Seriously: they're very good at it: the Dems accuse R's of all the moral and political transgressions that they themselves commit.

How do they get away with it? Well, when they throw epithets like "Fascist" and "Racist" around, and R's are busy ducking and defending, they create so much noise and distraction in the public sphere, with the result that the Dems enjoy the Heckler's Veto.

Someone once accused my amateur golfer daughter of 4 Rules violations in a national junior championship. I told her father, "You're wrong, wrong, wrong, and wrong." The Head Rules Official agreed with me.

The Dems are Wrong, Wrong, Wrong, and Wrong.

Whatever decency and wisdom they may have once had, it appears that these are lost.

It gives me no pleasure to say it, but the Truth is necessary, even when it hurts.

Or especially when it hurts.

The more I think of it, the more it appears that the Dems are playing some sort of Sinister Game.

Something like the one in Casablanca when Captain Renault says:

They give me the check; I tear up the check. It is very convenient.

Except less comical and good-natured. Sinister, as I said.

What Renault did with the check, the Dems seem to do with ideas, the meanings of words--and reality itself.

Trump is a Russian Asset, a Fascist, Hitler--and all his supporters are Racist.

Trump is an Epstein Pedophile, never mind that he threw Epstein out of Mar-A-Lago and alerted the authorities--while Bill Clinton cavorted in Hot Tubs on Epstein Island. But nothing to see here: Just remember 2 words: Trump/Epstein.

On more substantive stuff:

The Save Act is Jim Crow 2.0, though 77% of Black Voters support it--and a similar percentage of Democrat Voters.

We should Tax the Rich More, never mind that doing so will cause the Rich to Leave the State and the Country--as many have already done in California and New York. And never mind that Blue States in the meantime are Seas of Corruption.

Preventing Trans Men from competing in Women's Sports is Bigoted and Unjust.

Same with Preventing Trans surgeries and chemical use on Minors.

And though you don't hear this anymore:

We should spend 100 Trillion on Climate Change.

All of these "ideas" are thrown out like Self-Evident Truths from On High--with no serious attempt at explanation or justification.

And then the Dems react with Umbrage and Outrage when they are resisted or ignored.

And the Rest of Us are reminded that we are Racists and Fascists.

For Clinging to Common Sense.

The Sewage Crisis in the DC area could not be a more Fitting Metaphor for all of this.

In short, Dems seem to be engaged in a Game of Reality and Mind Bending.

Don't trust your Common Experience and Common Sense, they seem to be saying.

Listen to our Kinder, Gentler Version of Soviet/Maoist Propaganda.

Let our Siren Song of Nonsense Twist Your Mind and Will like a Brain Worm or Virus.

You don't have to be a Racist or Fascist. You can be a Good Democrat.

It's Time to Tear Up the Check, they're saying.

But we aren't Fools:

We know the Piper must be Paid.