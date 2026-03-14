How much will my stock/crypto go up? By when?

Who will win this weekend's football/baseball game? Soccer match? Tennis/golf tournament?

By how many points/goals/strokes?

Who will win the war? When?

Will I get cancer? Heart disease? When?

When will I die? Of what?

How about my family?

My children?

What will become of them?

Will I go to heaven? What are the odds?

We are always trying to predict everything.

Most things are unimportant. Some are very important.

In the end, we can't really predict anything.

At least not anything specific.

Except death. And maybe taxes.

So, if we're wise, we play the probabilities based on experience:

If I study and work, I'll do well--enough.

If I eat and exercise moderately, I'll be reasonably healthy--probably.

And of course there are things I can't do much about--many in fact I can't do anything about.

The war. The climate. Taxes.

On some things, I can vote.

But world peace. Prosperity for all.

And death:

Can't do anything about those.

No point in worrying too much about those.

But Heaven?

Definitely worth worrying about that.

And thinking about how to get there.

Because losing 50% on a stock or losing a bet on a game or even losing a war: those hurt--but they hurt for a moment or a year.

But not making it to heaven hurts forever.

Now if you don't believe in heaven, that shouldn't scare you.

But what if you're wrong?

That was Pascal's Dilemma.

And Scott Adams' (Dilbert author.)

So, what to do?

First, consider that what makes life worth living is the prospect of death: death gives life meaning.

Second, consider that without God, nothing makes sense.

Third, search for God.

Seek and ye shall find.

Start with the Bible.

Consider the 4 Gospels.

Decide if they ring true.

If so, consider what Christ commanded to his followers.

Then consider what they did (read the Acts of the Apostles, which follow the Gospels.)

Consider what The Church Christ spoke of meant.

Consider the fact that that Church assembled the Bible.

Find that Church.

Again: seek and ye shall find.

Go to it.

Every Sunday.

Make a habit of it. Do what Christ, the Bible, and Church tell you to do:

Love God with all your heart and mind and soul, and your neighbor as thyself.

You'll find that the Church is a family in the deepest sense, in the way that God is a Father and Jesus a Son.

And that altogether you are One with each other.

Jesus said to His Father: I pray that they (us) and I are One even as You and I are One.

And pray. Continually and always.

Why?

Well, why wouldn't you talk to God?

If you do this, will you make it to Heaven?

I'd bet on it.

Is there another Way?

Maybe. God is merciful.

Jesus said: I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one enters the Kingdom of Heaven except through Me.

If you live a "good life", He might let you through.

But why chance it?

If you're wise, you'd do your best to improve the odds.

Cling to God: place in Him the hope of your salvation.

And if you have trouble or doubts about any of this, you can say to Jesus like the man who sought Him and asked for a miracle for his possessed son:

I believe, Lord: help my unbelief.

And as Jesus said to others who sought His help and got it:

Go in peace. Your faith has made you well.

I'll pray for you.

Please pray for me.