It looks like the War on Trump and MAGA–The Resistance–has been built on 3 Pillars.

At the beginning of Trump (the Golden Escalator), it was the Russian Hoax: Trump was a Russian Asset, remember?

Then it was that Trump was Hitler. I’m sure you remember that, too. But I’m not sure if you remember WHY Trump was called Hitler, because, frankly, I don’t. It’s such an absurdity, that I cannot see any even remote connection to reality, so I can’t recall any. Obviously, then, it was merely a Rhetorical Flight of Fancy: meant only as an Emotional Trigger.

The latest claim is that Trump (and any member of his team) is an Epstein Flunky: a Pedophile.

If you have made even a Superficial Dive into the so-called “Epstein Files,” you know this is Patent Nonsense.

In the meantime, Dems are using all their Political Ammunition going after ICE and Affordability–though both are Issues that are beginning to look Tired and, but of course, Epstein.

It seems that Hitler and Epstein are Dems’ favorite Cut-Outs for Trump.

Also in the meantime, apparently we’re still doing Land Acknowledgments (The Grammys) and Pronouns (I’ve lost track of the Evolving Acronym, so I’m just going with LGBTQ Plus Ad Infinitum.) And DEI is apparently not dead yet. At least you still see Denizens of the Left giving it Chest Compressions.

When you’re spouting and shouting this Stuff, whether you know it or not:

You’re in trouble.

Almost no one cares.

Almost no one knows what you mean.

So:

You might as well give it up.

And start talking some Sense.

Maybe even some Common Sense.

And, at Long Last, it looks like there are “Green Shoots” for the Dems.

Meaning that there are hints that some are learning to Resist Trump and MAGA with, if not great effectiveness and promise, at least not as Desperately and Stupidly as the Dems have done in recent years.

Not Schumer and Jeffries, of course: they sound as Dumb As Ever.

And Newsom is still Playacting, which it appears is all he’s capable of.

As for AOC, the recent Munich Conference was her Bridge Too Far: her Bernie-esque Glibness gave way to Kamala-esque Emptiness.

No:

I’m talking Ossoff, Shapiro, Talarico: the young up and coming Reasonable Dems (to the extent that’s not a complete Oxymoron).

Ossoff, especially, with his recent Harangue on Trump: more Clever than the usual Hitler/Epstein stuff. Ossoff never mentioned the Infamous German, and used the Infamous Financier wittily, describing Trump and his People as the Epstein Class. Lies work better when they’re delivered with Wit.

I don’t think these Moderate Democrats with their Carefully Crafted Triangulating Language and Postures are going to make the difference.

But they could. And at least they are pointing in a Productive Direction for Dems.

What they are doing Correctly is Getting Away from the Woke Stuff. They are also challenging Trump on his own terms. They are saying: you are not helping those you said you would help; you are not helping the Dispossessed. In fact, you are making the Rich Richer, and the Poor Poorer. And you and your MAGA Allies are corrupt: because you are enriching yourselves and ignoring the Average Joe and Jane.

Whether or not that’s true (I say it’s BS), at least it gets to The Point: which is to help Normal Americans live securely–both physically and emotionally (and even spiritually, although no Democrat could bring himself or herself to use that term.)

I don’t think there’s enough of these Relatively Smart Democrats to form a Big Enough Movement to succeed. But we’ll see.

In the meantime:

It’s a Race between these Smarter Dems and the Dumb Ones.