A good friend said yesterday that the young National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot and killed in D.C. by an Afghani immigrant, may have died to save the nation.

This friend is a serious person and not given to exaggeration.

What did he mean?

I think he meant that finally--finally--America will come to its senses in protecting itself. Or, more precisely, that the forces of Common Sense will prevail--they will overwhelm the Resistance of those who are happy to give away the American franchise: its Identity, its Heritage.

Obviously this episode will provide impetus and vindication for Trump's firm (some would say draconian) measures against Illegal Immigration. And against Urban Crime, as well.

An Afghani immigrant, no matter the circumstances, murdering a National Guard Member, is a Clarion Call in this regard.

The Left will break out all the Usual Techniques of Minimization--as it has already. We'll hear about all the reasons why this is Really No Big Deal: the CIA was involved (so it's their fault), the guy was radicalized here (so it's our fault), it's "An Isolated Incident" (so it's nobody's fault.)

It's too much to hope that the Left will save its breath, but they might as well:

They're going to lose Bigly on this one.

Trump will move quickly and forcefully. He's already said he's stopping immigration from suspect countries. He's said he's reviewing the Green Cards of everyone from those countries.

He's not letting in anyone who would be a Burden to the nation, rather than a Benefit.

This, not incidentally, was the intent of our immigration system from the Founding until relatively recently.

Somehow illegal immigration became in and of itself a Positive for the Left: just as Abortion in and of itself became a Perverse Positive.

On average, though, Voters will not tolerate Immigrants murdering Young Female Guard Members, just as they will not tolerate Abortion on Demand.

The Mayors and Governors of Blue Cities and States will have to moderate their rhetoric for that very reason: the sensibilities of the Average Voter. Criticizing the Guard for Terrorizing Cities--when the Guard has been attacked by a Terrorist in DC--is quite obviously a non-starter.

The Seditious Six--who suggested that military and intelligence members will be faced with Illegal Orders from Donald Trump and should not obey them--might want to reconsider their priorities as the Commander-In-Chief is called upon to Protect Military Members and the Nation against Immigrant Terrorists.

Politics is largely--perhaps mostly--a Battle of Narratives.

The Narrative of Safety and Security against Threats Foreign and Domestic just took a Seismic Turn in its Favor against the Narrative of Tolerance and Celebration of Diversity.

Trump's Narrative, in essence, is America First: Its Safety and Prosperity First.

The Murder of American National Guard Member Sarah Beckstrom makes that Narrative Loud and Clear.

My friend is right: In Life, she defended America. In Death, even more so.