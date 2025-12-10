Ira’s Substack

Ira’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi Sonenstahl's avatar
Naomi Sonenstahl
1d

You hit the nail on the head 💯 percent right on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Winter's avatar
James Winter
1d

Well said my fren, well said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ira S. Moss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture