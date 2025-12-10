Forrest Gump made this fine observation of the human condition:

"Momma says: Stupid is as Stupid does."

Politics These Days certainly seem Stupid.

Starting with the DC Pipe Bomber:

The whole thing seems like a bad joke. The guy looks like Steve Urkel (or Eddie Murphy) watched the Keystone Cops and decided to play Unabomber for a day.

And speaking of Keystone Cops, the Great Russia Hoax FBI that tracked down every visitor to the Capitol on 1/6 from every corner of the country couldn't find this guy who lived with his Mom in a suburb down the street.

It's comical and embarrassing.

It's looking like a total coincidence that he left the bombs on the evening of Jan. 5. This was supposed to be some Mastermind Conspiracy (either a Nazi trying to overthrow the Government or a Leftist Plant trying to discredit the Nazi Traitors.) Turns out to be a Banal Wannabee Something.

Forrest's Momma was right: Sometimes Stupid is as Stupid Does.

But it's early yet. It could still turn out that the Pipe Bomber was a Patsy: that he was set up to take the fall for planting the bombs. There's a theory that the bombs were placed to scare the Capitol into shutting down before debating the Certification of the Election. And that favored Biden over Trump.

Maybe. But I'm a fan of Occam's Razor: Usually the Simplest Answer is the Correct Answer. In this case, that would be:

A Confused Young Man Did Something Stupid.

Then there's the Pete Hegseth/Venezuela Drug Boat Tempest in a Teacup:

At first, the Media claimed Hegseth said: Kill Them All!

Then we found out that he gave no such order and wasn't in the room when the order to attack a 2nd time was given.

Then it turned out that JAG Officers discussed and advised on the situation for almost an hour before the 2nd attack.

Now the Dems have retreated to arguing that the entire enterprise is illegal, because it is based on the Law of War and, they say, We are NOT at War.

But aren't Terrorists different from Soldiers?

And aren't we in a Drug War?

But OK: Fine. Let's have that argument.

That, at least, would be intelligent. Why not start with that? Rather than with stuff that sounds like malicious and mendacious leaks.

Climate Change was, for a few decades, the Overarching Existential Threat facing Humankind. As of yesterday, it seems, Not So Much.

Bill Gates, one of the Secular Prophets of Climate Change, has recently come out and said:

It's Really Not That Big A Deal, After All.

The next thing we'll find out is that COVID also was and is Not That Much of a Thing.

You remember when Tariffs were going to be The End of the World? About 10 Minutes Later, They Weren't.

I'm going to miss these End of the World Scenarios, I think.

Life is suddenly so Boring.

Now we will have to take Seriously Christians being Slaughtered in Nigeria and Innocents being Stabbed and Set on Fire in Subways and Somalis Stealing Billions under the Fond Gazes of their Blue City Mayor and Blue State Governor and Congress Woman.

The Narratives of the Left have always been Absurd.

Now they're Absurd and are Lasting 10 Minutes.

It was just a matter of time before people noticed that Antifa looked and acted like Fascists themselves.

That Black Lives Matter didn't really seem to be concerned with Real Black Lives: like the ones being shot up in mostly Blue Cities--and mostly by Other Blacks.

That Pro-Palestinian Protestors seemed more anti-Israel than pro-Palestinian. Actually mostly they just seem Juvenile and Confused.

Jussie Smollett fooled a Few People for a Few Hours before he was revealed as the Noose-Wearing Anti-MAGA Fraud that he was.

The More Idiot Than Savant Luigi Mangione killed a CEO because he was mad at his health care treatment and now he has a Fan Club of Idiot Groupies Swooning Over Him, like some Al Pacino Gangsta Bad Boy.

Speaking of Swooning and Idiots, what happened to The Maryland Dad?

Or, for that matter, his Patron and Promoter Senator Chris Van Hollen?

Don't get me started on the Somali Pirates of Minnesotta.

Are the People Getting Wise to the Left? Are they figuring out the Shenanigans of the Democrats and Progressives and their Media Partners?

It looks like they are.

You can almost feel them Yawning.

The Left Sets Its Hair on Fire about Everything Trump Says and Does (which is a Hell of a Lot), while downplaying and even defending Maryland Dads who are illegal alien human traffickers and wife beaters, Venezuelan Drug Boat Smugglers they liken to Fishermen, Somali Welfare Net Ripoff Artists, not to mention Antifa and Assorted Hoodlums attacking ICE Agents and National Guardsmen.

To quote Nicholas Cage in The Rock:

Shame on Them!

Indeed.

But fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

We are no longer fooled by the Left. Our patience, our good will, our credence, our indulgence are exhausted.

They have no Credibility left.