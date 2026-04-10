To hear the Democrats and the Left tell it:

We lost the War to Iran.

And we are War Criminals.

The War of course was one "Of Choice."

Because Everyone knows that Peaceful Diplomatic Negotiations were the way to go, just like we did with Obama and Biden.

One wag even opined that all we got was the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz that was already opened before the war began.

If this was late night comedy back in the Johnny Carson days--or even those of the young David Letterman--you'd chuckle. You'd know it was a joke, and you'd know it was meant as such.

The Dems can't tell a joke anymore, and they certainly can't take one. Apparently they don't even recognize a joke when they hear one.

TACO, for example:

Trump Always Chickens Out.

They take that seriously.

They excoriate Trump for being outrageous: 150% tarriffs and threatening to annihilate a civilization.

Then they call Trump a "Chicken"--a Coward-- when he achieves his intended result: a New and Better Normal.

Note that Trump never said he would kill civilians: that's not nearly the same as destroying a civilization.

And Trump was being polite: calling the Iran Regime a Civilization is super polite.

As one commentator put it: it was the Regime under the Ayatollahs and Mullahs that destroyed Civilization: the Persian civilization.

Talk to contemporary Persians and Arabs: the older, educated ones will tell you that Islam destroyed their Great Civilizations. Their Greatness preceded Islam by thousands of years. Islam is only 1400 years old, compared to Christianity's 2000--almost 4000, if you add Christianity's roots in Judaism.

The Dems don't realize that TACO is a joke: on them.

Other Presidents have acted in slow motion compared to Trump.

Don't just do something; stand there: seems to be the advice that they have taken. It's easier and seemingly safer to do nothing. While saying you're doing a lot.

They have talked in grandiose terms but acted meekly and mildly.

Trump has spoken even more grandiloquently, but his actions have matched his words.

As he himself would say: No one has seen anything like it.

And are unlikely ever to see anything like it again.

It's hard to imagine another Trump.

Indeed, Trump himself is incredible.

Democrats know this. They sometimes acknowledge it with sincere if reluctant awe, though almost always with performative outrage and opprobrium.

I suppose it's possible that it's not all performative.

Many Dem leaders (most Dem voters certainly) roundly dislike Trump and think he's dangerous.

But they secretly admire him and are envious.

And they know he's consequential and transformative in a way they can only dream of (as Obama fantasized openly about), but know they cannot match.

This infuriates them.

More and more, I think TDS is driven by envy, insecurity, and an inferiority complex.

It's also driven by laziness.

How easy it is to scream Tyranny and Bloody Murder rather than to say or do anything Serious.

The Great Irony is that Dems sound like the Iranian Regime.

Both tell us we've Lost the War.

Both tell us we're the Great Satan.

Well, Dems don't put it quite like that. To believe in Satan they'd have to believe in God. Maybe some do. Many don't. Many don't take either God or Satan seriously.

But they certainly say America is evil. Or at least it is evil under Trump and Republicans. But most if not all Democrats would agree that America is a Bad Actor--at least much of the time.

The Democrat leadership is not dumb or stupid: in the normal sense. It is cynical, calculating, and--yes--lazy.

It plays to its base: which IS stupid and dumb in the traditional sense.

Both the Leadership and the Base lack Wisdom.

The Base can't help it: they don't seem to know better.

The Leadership knows better. But doesn't care.

Wisdom is not their Goal.

Power Is.

Thus, they are Humor-less.

They don't appreciate Jokes-- which are Plays on the Truth (playful tweaks of It). They don't get them; they don't recognize them. And they don't tell them.

As a result, they ARE the Joke.