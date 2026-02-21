Remember the country song by Alan Jackson that he wrote on the first 9/11?

He sang that he wasn't a Real Political Man and he couldn't tell you the difference between I-ROCK and I-RAN, but that he knew Jesus and that Faith, Hope, and Love were some of the Good Things He taught us, and the greatest is Love.

After Munich this week, I'm pretty sure AOC couldn't tell us the difference between I-ROCK and I-RAN, either.

But they are. Very different, that is.

The invasion of Iraq after 9/11 was one of the Dumbest Decisions (or at least Unfortunate ones) ever made by an American President.

To be sure, the Big Reason was WMD: Weapons of Mass Destruction. But that reason (which turned out to be an Illusion--or at least Ephemeral: what was in those truck convoys heading to Syria hours before the Invasion?), merely reduced the Dumbness of the Decision incrementally.

After all, Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11.

It would have made more (but certainly not good) sense to have invaded Saudi Arabia, whence most of the 9/11 terrorists came.

Afghanistan was less flawed, but far from a Good Idea overall.

Hitting Al Qaeda's camps was a great idea. Invading and "Pacifying" the country Not So Much.

Of course, having done so, we should have kept Baghram Air Base.

I-ROCK is one thing.

I-RAN is another.

First, Iran is a more developed nation than Iraq. It has some of the best educated people in the world and a tradition of scholarly and technical learning. As a result, you can say that they are some of the smartest people in the world.

They have also enjoyed a short but significant history of secularism and democracy (not perfect, of course) that few in the Mid-East share. You can rag on the (pre-1979) Shah all day, if you want, but please don't tell me there's any comparison between him and the Ayatollah.

Of course, these traditional advantages of Iran were squandered and decimated by the Mullahs.

After the Revolution in 1979, Iran seized and held 52 Americans hostage for over a year--humiliating America and its President, Jimmy Carter.

In the Iran-Iraq War in 1980-88, we backed Iraq. Makes sense after the Hostage Crisis.

Then Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in '90, and George Bush, Sr. ordered Operation Desert Storm to kick Saddam out. Desert Storm is generally regarded as a great success. Bush was given much credit for his restraint in not attacking Baghdad and overthrowing Saddam, though critics say that was a mistake. But there's no doubt that the skill and restraint of the Operation bolstered American respect and prestige.

Then after 9/11, we invaded Iraq, when Iran was really our far greater (and more effective) enemy.

Today, we are on the Eve of an American Attack on Iran.

It's about time.

Geopolitically it's almost certainly the Right Thing To Do.

Sure, it's Risky.

Maybe Very Risky.

But the likelihood is that Things Will Work Out.

First: note that I said "Attack". Not Invasion.

There won't be thousands or tens of thousands of "Boots On the Ground".

It'll be a focused Assault: focused on toppling the regime and enabling a Provisional Government potentially headed by the ex-Shah's son and supported by a smart, savvy Population ready for Freedom and who have no patience for Thuggery.

This will be another example of the Trump Doctrine after the recent bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities and removal of Maduro in Venezuela: use your power and resources aggressively to do good in the Nation and the World. But do it realistically and wisely.

Don't wait for Bureaucracies to do it: The Deep State or Bipartisanship of the Parties in the Nation, The United Nations in the World. They don't have the Will or the Means: It'll Never Happen or They'll Just Screw It Up. Far more likely the First.

There is a sense in which Donald Trump is remaking the World: Nationally and Internationally.

Critics cry that it's Fascism.

That is Pusillanimous Nonsense.

It is Virtuous Use of Power.

It reminds one of Muscular Christianity.

Or, as King Arthur put it to his aide-de-camp, Sir Pellinore:

"Not Might IS Right, Pelly:

Might FOR Right."