The Old Democratic Party is dead.

Everyone knows that.

That's the Party of John and Bobby and Teddy Kennedy.

And Tip O'Neill and Dan Rostenkowski and Joe Lieberman.

And Bill Clinton (of old.)

And maybe John Federman--a Fish Out of Water.

What a lot of people (mostly Democrats) don't realize is:

The Current Democratic Party is dead, also.

That's the Party of Obama and Biden and Pelosi (both as of Obama) and latterly of OAC and the Squad and the Entire Resistance (Schiff, Schumer, and the rest of the Schleps.)

What does that mean?

That means the Democratic Party will have to reinvent itself. It will have to Rise from the Ashes.

That means it will be an Entirely New Democratic Party--the ENDP, if you will.

It will have to be.

That's not to say that the Current Democratic Party could not win an election or two going forward.

Just to say that it will not be a Real Electoral or Governing Force for long. In fact, it no longer is.

It can't be.

It has become essentially Irrelevant.

Kamala Harris got obliterated politically like the Iran Leadership and Military got obliterated physically.

And neither Harris nor the Iranian Leadership, nor their respective supporters, seemed to see it coming.

But when you're Spouting the Nonsense that the Democratic Party has been Spouting for the past 10 to 15 years, it's just a matter of time till you become a Caricature of Yourself: an Empty Husk.

You become, at best, a Totem, at the feet of which a few Dead Enders and more than a few Naive Sycophants worship.

You become a Sarcophagus.

That can't be good.

Especially since almost no one knows what a Sarcophagus is.

And would be repelled if they did.

It's gotten to the point that, if I were to ask people if they're Democrats, and they said Yes: I wouldn't believe them.

I'd think, at first blush, that they're Lying, or they're Uninformed.

Then I'd think maybe they're just In Denial.

And then I'd realize they're being Wilful.

It's really probably a combination of the last 2:

They're Wilfully in Denial.

They don't want to admit they were and are wrong. They don't want to admit that we could be right.

They're gonna go down with the ship.

They're like Maduro. And the Ayatollah. And Castro.

I mean, not EXACTLY like. But SOMEWHAT like.

It's hard--very hard--to admit you're wrong. Maybe the hardest of all things for humans. Because of our Ego.

Humans have an Ego problem. Courtesy of the Devil.

God has no Ego. He's Perfect. And knows it. He's not jealous or protective of Himself. He has nothing to be jealous or protective of.

Except maybe Us. Because He loves us. And doesn't want the Devil to get his grubby paws on us.

Our Ego is very arguably our biggest Problem.

"Be still, and know that I am God," comes to mind.

I implore Democrats to put their Pride aside.

Look and think clearly.

Use--yes--Common Sense.

Be wise.

Invent a New Party worthy of Itself. And of your Best Selves.

Maybe then we can converse and commune productively.

Until then you're a Tower of Babel.