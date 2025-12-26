Looks like the Way Forward that Democrats Have Chosen for Themselves is:

The Usual TDS;

Plus:

Total Gaslighting, especially on the Contrived Issue of "Affordability";

Plus:

Younger, More Stylish Candidates who are "Cool": a Little Outrageous (or a Lot) and Democratic-Socialist or Democratic-Socialist-Adjacent.

On the first:

Trump Derangement Syndrome is Alive and Well. Everyone from Speaker Jeffries to the Seditious Six to Rosie O'Donnell are as Infected as Ever with the Virus and Shedding It Everywhere.

On the second:

Democrats have decided to Lie About Everything.

That's fairly new. They didn't used to Lie about Everything. They started with the Occasional Thing Back in the Day. Then it became a Few Things. Then Many. Now it's Everything. It has been For a While.

To wit:

Trump has made America Unaffordable;

Trump is Tired and Cognitively Challenged;

Trump is Helping Russia (Again);

Trump is the Bad Guy in the Epstein Saga;

In Minnesota, there is no Somali Problem; Just a Couple Bad Apples, and Everything's Under Control.

They have decided that the best path forward is to Lie, Just Lie.

On the third:

From AOC to Jasmine Crockett to Zohran Mamdani: young, loud, and "cool" are the Order of the Day (or Flavor of the Month.)

But wasn't all of this (at least the first two) supposed to change?

Remember when the Dems were going to do a Post Mortem on the Election and publish it?

So last week they said: OK, we wrote it, but we've decided there's no need to put it out there.

That tells you 1 of 2 things--and something else.

It tells you that they either intend to use the PM or they don't.

Either way, they don't want People talking about it.

That tells you all you need to know. It tells you that the Dems don't really intend to make Fundamental Changes.

It means they aren't thinking Strategically-- just Tactically.

I think they've decided on the Conventional Road Ahead.

Trump's Second First Year has been Shock and Awe.

Dems are just now--in the last couple of months--Getting Their Feet Under Them.

The Silly but Effective Epstein Files and the Affordability Hoax (if its not a Hoax, it's certainly a Sleight of Hand) gave them a Crutch to Lean On and Get to Their Feet.

And the Midterms are Nigh.

First, there's no time to Switch Horses. And it's too risky.

Second, Trump has been spending Political Capital Lavishly: Full Steam Ahead, Damn the Torpedoes.

There's bound to be Some Trepidation among the Voters.

His Base is Secure, of course. More Secure than any President's in Modern Memory. 30% will stick with him Till the Last Dog Dies, as Bill Clinton used to say. 10% more are still with him and can take a good bit more turbulence, if necessary.

It's the Independents and New Voters that put him Over the Top in 2024 that are Falling Away. Totally to be expected. In 2028, Republicans will need to bring them back. And there's plenty of time to do that.

But the Midterms are Nigh.

And the Dems are thinking: Why do Anything Risky Now?

Let's Go With the Flow:

Harangue Trump as Always.

Blame ICE and the National Guard for Unrest.

Complain that Life is Unaffordable.

Invoke the Epstein Files.

And that's about it. There are enough Wobbly Voters for whom this would be enough.

There's no need to tell the Truth. No need to come up with Real, Alternative Solutions.

No need to offer Anything New or Specific on the Economy, or Immigration, or Crime, or Health Care.

No need to address the Somali Disaster in Minnesota in which Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar are Up To Their Necks.

Just roll out the same old Generalities. And spout the same old Whining and Raging about Trump.

In sum:

Let Entropy take care of things.

Ride the natural swing from the Party in Power to the Other in the Midterm Cycle.

There's nothing Politically wrong with this.

It's likely to work.

But then what?

If the Dems win the House, they will be sorely tempted to Impeach Trump again.

They will squander Time and Political Capital.

They will Get Nothing Constructive Done.

They will offer No New Ideas.

And then it will be time for the Presidential Election in 2028.

And nothing of import will have changed.

Dems will still be locked into the Cycle of TDS and Resistance.

They will have learned nothing. And will be doing nothing constructive.

Maybe then they'll wish they'd taken their 2024 Post Mortem Seriously.