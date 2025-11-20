The World of Politics has never been known as a Garden of Eden of Truth and Integrity.

And even Adam dissembled with God.

In fact, the Bible is full of stories of Deceivers--though all of those were Brought Low--or Corrected--by God.

The Ancients had their Fair Share of Fibbers, no doubt.

Brutus betrayed Caesar.

Lincoln warned of Liars.

Hitler celebrated the Big Lie.

American Politics has never been immune to this.

But, as with many regrettable things, it seems to have gotten worse.

Only a few years ago, a Political Lie was on the order of then Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney abusing his dog by strapping the pet to the roof of a car. Never mind the dog was in a cage carrier, secure and safe, and that people routinely lug their dogs in the backs of pickups.

Depending on your love of dogs, that might have been worse than Harry Reid telling the Senate that Romney had not paid his taxes.

When asked why he told this Untruth which may have contributed to Romney's loss, Reid replied: "Well, it worked, didn't it?"

Indeed.

At least Bill Clinton parsed his words: "It depends on what the definition of Is is."

Obama was less circumspect. When asked what caused the attack on Bengazi, he said: "It was a Video."

With the arrival of Trump and TDS, things got--inevitably--worse.

From "Russian Asset" to The Steele Dossier to The Laptop, just to name a few of a myriad, the Size and Number of Lies about Trump would make (the Real) Hitler blush.

Which brings us to today.

Jasmine Crockett says someone named Jeffrey Epstein donated to Republican Candidate for NY Governor Lee Zeldin.

Turns out that J.E. is a doctor who donated after the real Jeffrey Epstein's death.

I'm sure if you're a member of the Squad, you found this Titillating.

No doubt many Dems are giggling into their coffee cups, which may or may not be laced with Vodka.

This, of course, was a calculated ploy. Crockett is nothing if not a fast talker, and she was ready to defend the Silly and Outrageous Innuendo with a 100mph Word Salad on CNN that explained nothing.

It's easy to get worked up about this.

But it's really just astonishingly Silly and Stupid.

It should be treated as such.

We are told in Kindergarden not to lie about our peers to hurt them--or help ourselves.

That's bad enough.

But then to insult our intelligence by deliberately confusing 2 people with the same names: that is unforgivable.

Not because it is immoral or evil.

No.

Because it's a Clown Show.

When I watch Crockett on my small TV in my kitchen, I feel that I--and my house--deserve more respect.

Congress certainly does.

Or it should.