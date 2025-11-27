The Old Forgotten Man and Woman were the people JD Vance grew up with: People in Ohio, West Virginia, Appalachia, and the Rust Belt.

They were instrumental in the Rise of Donald Trump.

There appears to be a New Forgotten Man and Woman.

These are the Generation Z, Urban, Struggling Working Poor.

This profile or type has always existed, in one form or another.

Think Hippies of the 60's and 70's.

This type has always exerted Cultural Influence.

But it has never, until now, exerted much Political Influence. This is so simply because it didn't Vote.

Today it is voting.

Apparently it's Voting Big Time.

This Cohort ultimately cares about Immigration only up to the point that it makes it harder for them to earn a living and buy a home.

Same with respect to Trans and LGBTQ issues.

Or Foreign Wars.

Or even Palestine.

Or even Student Loans.

And this Cohort is leading to the Rise of Democratic Socialism.

How Successful and Influential this New Phenomenon will be remains to be seen.

This is Good News for the Democrat Party.

And (perhaps, and less obviously):

It is also a Great Opportunity for the Republicans.

Whoever Wins Over this Cohort will probably win National Elections in the Near Future.

Traditionally this Cohort would be a Cinch for the Democrats.

But, post-COVID, not so much.

Biden's policies didn't do 18 to 30, even 40, year olds much good at all.

An amazing percentage of them voted for Trump in 2024. They figured Trump would do a lot better. Why? Not that it matters, but probably because Trump looked conscious and aware in a way that Biden obviously did not; because Trump was a bottom-line businessman and problem solver; and because Trump was railing about Inflation.

Now that Trump has served for most of a year, this Cohort is a bit disillusioned.

Not because Trump has failed, as the Dems would have it.

But because even the Best Presidential Policies can't take Everyone from Living Paycheck to Paycheck to Comfortable Security Overnight, or even in a year, or even 5 or 10 years.

That is, their Expectations are Beyond What Anyone Can Deliver.

So what does this mean?

It means that Trump has to Deliver Everything Humanly Possible in the next 2 years.

It also means that he has to Wrest the Narrative away from the Democrats.

Somehow the Dems seized the Banner of Affordability in the past several months.

Trump and the Republicans are trying to Reclaim this Narrative. With a little political skill and some concrete measures, they should be able to do a credible job.

In the meantime, Dems and R's will fight over this very Influential Cohort.

It's the first time in my memory that the under- 30 Population might well decide the next Presidential Election.