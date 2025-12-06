Winston Churchill switched parties twice in his career:

From the Conservatives to the Liberals and back to the Conservatives.

When asked why he changed, he said:

I never changed at all. It was the Parties that changed.

Indeed.

Churchill said of a social program to provide free milk to children:

There is no finer policy for any community than to put milk into babies.

Churchill has been a hero of mine since I was in high school.

Today my hero is Donald Trump.

This week, Trump's child investment vehicle in the Big Beautiful Bill--Invest America--was gifted 6.25 Billion Dollars by Michael Dell and his wife Sarah.

They will give $250 each to 25 million children's accounts, which family and friends and employers and philanthropists can add to every year: families and friends $5000 annually, employers $2500 annually (up to a combined total of $5000.)

Philanthropists and charities can contribute without limit

The funds will accrue in the stock market tax-deferred and are locked till the child reaches 18 years of age, at which point the account will become an IRA. Withdrawals at that point will be taxed only on earnings, not contributions, and at the long term capital gains, not ordinary income, rate.

Family and friend contributions won't be tax deductible, but employer contributions will be.

The funds from the Dells will go to zip codes with median incomes below $100,000.

This means everyone involved benefits: the children; their families, their employers, the US stock market. The whole system is an investment in the welfare of the nation.

Trump has already promised to put $1000 into the account of every child born in the US starting next year.

The Dells are adding to the Trump Accounts.

The Dells are covering older kids: those already born. This will comprise 80% of kids now under 10 years old and will include 75% of the zip codes around the nation. (Presumably the other 25% are wealthy zip codes.)

This is truly a Beautiful Idea.

It's hard to think of a better one.

It is entirely voluntary.

No one is coerced.

There is no redistribution of wealth except from family members to their children and employers to the children of their employees and from philanthropists to those children.

Every child benefits.

The program teaches people to save; how money accumulates; why patience and prudence are wise and constructive.

It gives Everyone a Stake in the System.

No doubt there will still be kids who need extra help--not all families can or will make meaningful contributions. But this program can still accommodate them--again through philanthropy.

This program is consistent with Free Enterprise and Capitalism--as well as with Christianity.

It is the opposite of Socialism--and of Communism.

Speaking of beating out Socialism:

Tennessee Republican Matt Van Epps just beat the "AOC of the South," Far Left (Socialist?) Aftyn Behn in an important Special Election for the House of Representatives.

And it wasn't really close, as all the Pearl Clutchers were expecting, happily or nervously.

That was the other great piece of news this week.

I think the rumors of a Socialist Wave are greatly exaggerated. Many Democrats will choose to run as Socialists, but they will win only in Deep Blue Cities (and probably not many of those) and maybe a couple of Deep Blue States.

But Socialists have no hope of taking over the nation anytime soon.

And if the nation's Children have substantial bank accounts as they approach Adulthood, how many of those will vote Socialist?

And why would they?

They won't want to Redistribute the assets that their family and employers have distributed to them.

Giving Milk to Babies and Giving Them a Start on a Bank Account that their families and employers and others can build on are not Socialist ideas: they are just Good ones.

The most famous Socialist in America right now--the new mayor of New York whom I affectionately call Z Man--has so far done nothing I'm aware of that is really Socialist.

I wonder if he'll just pretend to be a Socialist while adopting wise policies like Putting Milk into Babies (not necessarily literally, but metaphorically speaking) and supporting Trump Accounts.

Doubtful, of course, but theoretically possible.

If he and others want to govern wisely and effectively but call themselves Democratic Socialists because--let's face it--they think it's "Cool" and gets them Street Cred with Voters who agree:

I can live with that.