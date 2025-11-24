TDS is, if nothing else, an overreaction (often a calculated, very deliberate overreaction ) to a Single Man.

We saw a great deal of this sort of thing against Reagan, and a lot of it against George W. Indeed, we see a good deal of it against any Republican leader. It is a unique kind of distaste: it is quite different, in fact, from any antipathy the Right has for Democratic leaders.

We think they're wrong, naive, sneaky, silly: but not stupid, and not (until recently) evil. R's have almost always in my life been considered stupid and evil--just think Reagan. You can object against that all you want: it is the truth.

TDS is the apotheosis of all that. And it is designed (sometimes unwittingly, but always deliberately by the Leadership) to undermine One Man--but also to undermine all of his supporters: MAGA.

Again, this proposition is indisputable. Disputing it is silly.

The question is: how do you counter TDS?

I think I have the answer.

The way you counter it is to explain what Trumpsim (as MAGA voters understand it) Really Is.

What it Really Is is a profound critique against American institutions as they exist today--and as they have existed for the past 15-plus years.

MAGA voters see that the nation is going down the Wrong Path.

Not only that.

It is being Led Down that Path by the Leadership of our Major Institutions: the "Elites" as they are called.

MAGA says: We must reverse this.

We cannot have a politicized and weaponized FBI, CIA, DOJ, State Department.

We cannot have them getting behind One Party, One Ideology, One Dispensation.

The average Democratic voter is hapless. He and she have no idea what is going on. They have no idea that they will be Eaten by the Monster they are Backing.

The Revolution always Eats Its Children.

There is a Kind of Revolution going on in this Country. It is a Revolution designed to make the Leadership the State.

We have created a Vanguard and the Vanguard is taking over.

Not everyone in Leadership, Thank God. You have the Freedom Caucus. You have Elon Musk, God bless him.

And of course MAGA.

But once the Vanguard takes over and becomes the State, All (Bad) Things Are Possible.

Louis XIV: L'Etat: C'est Moi!"

It is Not Good (indeed, it is Very Bad) when One Man (or One Group) takes over a Nation.

I can hear the Dems: Wait! That's Trump!

Oh, Really?

Trump is fighting for the Regular Joe and Jane against the Vanguard.

Don't mistake David for Goliath.

Don't mistake a Leader for the People for the Leader of the State.

I think that's Why Americans chose George Washington to fight King George.

Nobody calls Washington a Tyrant.

(Although the Left are pulling down His Statues.)

There is no equivalent today to King George. But the Left today are the Bolsheviks. If Lenin was the leader of the Bolsheviks, then perhaps Obama is the leader of the contemporary American Left.

Doesn't matter. History, after all, doesn't repeat: it only rhymes.

The point is: the Left wants to make their Ideology the State Ideology.

This is a recent phenomenon. You can date its arrival with Obama.

Obama was the first President to say that America was born in Sin. And that America has never expiated that Sin.

Many agree with that. Many do not. The latter do not equate Slavery with Original Sin. They certainly do not believe that America has not expiated that sin. And they most certainly do not believe that America should be judged primarily on that sin. Indeed, they don't think America deserves Judgment, at all, beyond Divine Judgment, to which we are all subject.

To be sure, the latter (MAGA) do not, for one second, say you have to be Christian to be American. But they will insist that America is fundamentally a Christian nation. If you don't like that, fine. It's a free country. You're free to interpret history as you like. Everyone has a right to freedom of thought and speech. Just don't tell us we can't have the same.

Trump and MAGA and Trumpism are all about freedom. That's what America has always yearned for, striven for, and represented.

Freedom, at bottom, is the capacity to be left alone. The more a people is left alone, the freer it is.