Occasionally, but not often, you will hear from the chattering classes a mention of the similarity between Woke Progressivism and The Tea Party.

That is to say: Woke Progressivism is to the Democratic Party what the Tea Party is (was) to the Republican Party.

In one sense, this is a perfect analogy.

In another, it is deeply flawed--and misleading.

It is true that the analogy is structurally correct: Wokeism steered the Democrats just as the Tea Party steered the Republicans.

What Wokeism and the Tea Party did to each of its Parties was similar.

But their Natures, their Merits, with respect to their Home Parties are very different.

Both are extreme versions of their Home Parties, yes. But only Wokeism is so extreme that it shatters the the value system of its Traditional Party.

What is the value system of the Traditional Democrat Party?

Freedom and Equality, of course. Any Traditional American, let alone Democrat, would say that.

They would not say "Equity."

I've written about Equity before, so no need to rehash that, other than to say that Equity is a new political term from when Biden assumed office after 2020--and it was the start of the national Wokeism that his administration deployed and represented.

What else?

A Traditional Democrat would want a bigger Safety Net, maybe Medicare for all, stronger Unions, more Social Benefits for the Working Class and--because their votes are needed--the Middle Class too.

I was always sympathetic to this agenda. Many of my friends were Democrats back in the day. Some still are (to their credit and mine.)

I could talk to Democrats--even the ones who weren't my friends.

I once talked politely with a Russian Communist teacher in Moscow back in 1977, as I detailed in a previous essay.

Interesting that I could talk to a Traditional Communist back then, but can't to a Woke Progressive today.

Let that sink in.

Back then, I would say to my Democrat Brethren:

You want higher taxes? Okay, let's discuss. What percentage do you think is fair?

A bigger safety net? Sure, we can talk about that. How much bigger?

You want to talk about Unions? Why not? I think they've served their purpose since the Robber Baron days, but I'm open to suasion.

Nuclear weapons?

South Africa?

Reasonable Minds can differ on what to do about all of this Stuff. And we did differ.

But we generally didn't come to blows.

Nor did we automatically and mindlessly hurl epithets at each other.

Things have changed.

It's easy--and lazy--to blame "Both Sides."

Nonsense. Democrats are Way More to Blame.

TDS is Sui Generis, as I've said more than once.

There has never been anything quite like it.

Sure: every President, Democrat or Republican, gets his (still only his, but it's just a matter of time: maybe Condaleeza Rice will come out of retirement, or Elise Stefanik will arrive after a term or two as New York Governor) Fair Share of Shade from the Other Side.

Some more than others: Nixon and Reagan and Obama come to mind.

But nothing like TDS. Nothing.

The Other Side might counter that He Deserves It.

Nonetheless. Even if that were true, it proves my point.

But the Extremism of the Democrats today is only partially due to TDS.

The Heart of it is an Ideological Sea Change in the Party.

The Party has gotten Angrier because it's gotten more Extreme.

The same can be said of the Tea Party: it was a more Extreme branch of the Republican Party and it was certainly Angrier.

But it never lost the Basic Values of the Republican Party: Freedom and Equality, yes, like the Traditional Democrat Party, but also: Security.

Freedom both economically and in every other Constitutionally relevant way. Equality before the Law. And Security mostly at home: ie, law and order.

It wanted a Better Deal for the Forgotten Man and Woman, sure: but that's hardly extreme.

And it wanted Fewer Wars abroad, too, but that's pretty normal, also.

That is to say, The Tea Party is a recognizable version of the traditional Republican Party.

A Populist version, sure.

And of course The Tea Party begat MAGA.

But a focus on The People and Fewer Wars is hardly a change in Fundamental Values.

In the meantime, the Dems have embraced Wokeism, Intersectionality, Socialism, and a strange anti-Semitism.

Not all Democrats, of course. But many. And a Strong Minority in the Leadership--starting with The Squad. Enough to steer, or at least nudge, the Party.

There is no equivalent for the Republicans.

The Wacko Right--the Q Anon and Skinhead types--have 0 influence in the Party. No one has taken them seriously, except other Nut Jobs and the Credulous.

MAGA, evolved from The Tea Party and The Freedom Caucus, is in control of the Republican Party.

But for all the protestations of the Left and MAGA's competitors in the Party (call it the Bush Wing), MAGA is a Cogent and Natural Evolution of the Party.

Wokeism is, to the contrary, a Twisted Version of the Democrat Party.

That is why the Democrat Party is in such Disarray.

And why the Republican Party is Winning.